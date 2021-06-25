Font size:

Ambassador of Belarus A.Molchan meets the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry and Labour of Grenada

25 June 2021

 

On June 24, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Andrei Molchan met with Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry and Labour of Grenada Peter David.

During the talks, the sides discussed prospects of comprehensive interaction between Belarus and Grenada, focusing on the development of bilateral cooperation in agro-industrial complex, including through supplies to Grenada of Belarusian agricultural machinery.

The Grenadian side expressed interest in developing interaction with Belarus in the fields of education, tourism, healthcare and informed about the intention to accredit the Ambassador of Grenada to Russia concurrently in our country.

print version

Video

Archive

Visa-free travel to Belarus

Беларусь и ЮНЕСКО / Belarus in UNESCO

СМИД СНГ в Минске / Minsk hosts the Meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

Выступление В.Макея на встрече глав МИД ДН / Statement by FM Vladimir Makei at the NAM Meeting

Флешмоб «Люблю Беларусь» / Flashmob “Love Belarus”

СНГ Помнит! / CIS Remember!

Official Internet Resources

President of the Republic of Belarus

www.president.gov.by

Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus

www.government.gov.by

Council of the Republic

www.sovrep.gov.by

House of Representatives

www.house.gov.by

National Agency of Investment and Privatization

www.investinbelarus.by

International ICT Forum TIBO 2021

www.tibo.by

National Center of Legal Information

www.ncpi.gov.by

National Tourism Agency

www.belarustourism.by

Information export support website Export.by

www.export.by

Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange

www.butb.by

Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

www.cci.by

Official website of the Republic od Belarus

www.belarus.by

Belarus TV

www.tvr.by

Radio Belarus International

www.radiobelarus.by

Dipservice

www.dipservice.by

Business network TradeBel

www.tradebel.com

National Academy of Science of Belarus

www.nasb.gov.by

Ministry of Education of the Republic of Belarus

www.edu.gov.by

Ministry of Natural Resources of the Republic of Belarus

www.minpriroda.gov.by

Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus

www.minzdrav.gov.by

Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Belarus

www.economy.gov.by