Ambassador of Belarus A.Molchan meets the Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry and Labour of Grenada25 June 2021
On June 24, 2021, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Andrei Molchan met with Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry and Labour of Grenada Peter David.
During the talks, the sides discussed prospects of comprehensive interaction between Belarus and Grenada, focusing on the development of bilateral cooperation in agro-industrial complex, including through supplies to Grenada of Belarusian agricultural machinery.
The Grenadian side expressed interest in developing interaction with Belarus in the fields of education, tourism, healthcare and informed about the intention to accredit the Ambassador of Grenada to Russia concurrently in our country.
